The low-slung profile of the home was preserved, and all of the windows and doors were replaced for better insulation and energy efficiency.
The backyard area features a pool and a one-bedroom cottage that were also renovated. In this area, Bolinas furniture by Terra surrounds a firepit.
The dining area showcases the beams and glass that drew the owners to this home.
"The kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the living space, and is highly functional without too much glamour,
Swatt and the owners did bring some decidedly of-the-moment style to the primary bathroom, while still tying it to midcentury sensibilities.
The renovation didn't change the structure of the home, and although it was nearly 70 years old when the project started, it was in good condition.
The renovation didn’t change the structure of the home.
Mature oak trees shade the lounge area near the swimming pool.
A firepit and lounge area on the the back edge of the "backyard living room
Enjoy productivity with a view from this beautiful study with a wall-length floor-to-ceiling panoramic window, or even watch the kids play outside as you work from home.
