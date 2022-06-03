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Collection by Kerry Favero-Rivera

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Front Exterior Day
Front Exterior Day
Oisterwijk Brouwhuis was designed by Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten and its finished structure resembles an elongated barn in the forests of Oisterwijk. The pitched roof makes way for a window wall that covers one entire end of cabin. The exterior is clad in black-stained wood, which matches the wooded forest and contrasts with the snow.
Oisterwijk Brouwhuis was designed by Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten and its finished structure resembles an elongated barn in the forests of Oisterwijk. The pitched roof makes way for a window wall that covers one entire end of cabin. The exterior is clad in black-stained wood, which matches the wooded forest and contrasts with the snow.
Manson Barn by SkB Architects
Manson Barn by SkB Architects
Manson Barn by SkB Architects
Manson Barn by SkB Architects
The mudroom, outfitted in custom oak millwork, connects the garage to the entry hall.
The mudroom, outfitted in custom oak millwork, connects the garage to the entry hall.
The family room on the ground level opens to the pool. "Covered outside space was a huge priority because when it’s not snowing here, it’s raining,
The family room on the ground level opens to the pool. "Covered outside space was a huge priority because when it’s not snowing here, it’s raining,
When the doors are open, the large dining deck seems a part of the kitchen, making it easy to cook and entertain at the same time.
When the doors are open, the large dining deck seems a part of the kitchen, making it easy to cook and entertain at the same time.
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
living
living
When it’s a bit cooler and the windows can be opened, the home's orientation encourages excellent air circulation. In the summer off-season, when temperatures consistently reach 115 degrees, the home’s windows and doors are covered with insulating material to keep interior temperature as low as possible. To further maximize efficiency, the team upgraded the existing HVAC.
When it’s a bit cooler and the windows can be opened, the home's orientation encourages excellent air circulation. In the summer off-season, when temperatures consistently reach 115 degrees, the home’s windows and doors are covered with insulating material to keep interior temperature as low as possible. To further maximize efficiency, the team upgraded the existing HVAC.
The bedroom is outfitted with a full-size bed dressed with linen coverings, black metal ceiling pendants, and black metal sconces.
The bedroom is outfitted with a full-size bed dressed with linen coverings, black metal ceiling pendants, and black metal sconces.
A long hallway provides passage from the kitchen-and-living area to the bedroom at the rear of the tiny home.
A long hallway provides passage from the kitchen-and-living area to the bedroom at the rear of the tiny home.
The expansive windows and door in the kitchen-and-living area frames views of the lush natural surround.
The expansive windows and door in the kitchen-and-living area frames views of the lush natural surround.
The tiny home's cross-laminated timber siding features caramel and chocolate-colored tones that reference colors found in nature.
The tiny home's cross-laminated timber siding features caramel and chocolate-colored tones that reference colors found in nature.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Located in Western Sweden, the house is easily accessible from most major Scandinavian cities. In particular, Oslo is three hours away by car, and Gothenburg only one-and-a-half</span>.
Located in Western Sweden, the house is easily accessible from most major Scandinavian cities. In particular, Oslo is three hours away by car, and Gothenburg only one-and-a-half

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