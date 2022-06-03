Favorites
Oisterwijk Brouwhuis was designed by Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten and its finished structure resembles an elongated barn in the forests of Oisterwijk. The pitched roof makes way for a window wall that covers one entire end of cabin. The exterior is clad in black-stained wood, which matches the wooded forest and contrasts with the snow.
When it’s a bit cooler and the windows can be opened, the home's orientation encourages excellent air circulation. In the summer off-season, when temperatures consistently reach 115 degrees, the home’s windows and doors are covered with insulating material to keep interior temperature as low as possible. To further maximize efficiency, the team upgraded the existing HVAC.
48 more saves