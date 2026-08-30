Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Artemis Taro

Favorites

View 12 Photos
Atelier Creekside Elevation
Atelier Creekside Elevation
Garden facade view
Garden facade view
Front view
Front view
Exterior
Exterior
Exterior covered patio
Exterior covered patio
Exterior deck
Exterior deck
Exterior
Exterior