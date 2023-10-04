While floor-to-ceiling glazing defines the public space, smaller picture windows—like the one at the home’s first floor office—frame views more selectively.
Stone runs from the interior floor to the exterior terrace, creating a cohesive flow when the 5-panel Kolbe Lift & Slide door is fully opened.
The organic curve of the staircase borrows its form from nature—one of several biophilic design moves that increases resonance with the natural environment.
The home’s design unifies two extremes—light and dark, weightless and heavy.
Glass, brick, and wood converge at the home’s central volume. “The brick returns as windows allow the openings to be sunken deep into the facade,” Hoppenot shares. “The intersection of materials makes them feel like they are one.”
“The primary building material for the project is light,” says Hoppenot. “The home has a limited materials palette that is rich in warmth and texture and allows natural light to be a main experiential material as it changes the quality of space throughout the day.”
The interior incorporates earthy materials like salvaged teak. “You can see the landscape on either side of you,” says Hoppenot. “The rich teak walls disappear into the height of the space, and diluted natural light floods down from the skylights and in through the windows.”