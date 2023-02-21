SubscribeSign In
g
Collection by Greg Bolin

Favorites

View 6 Photos
6 Bayberry Drive in Pleasantville, New York, is currently listed for $1,500,000 by Amy Via and Todd Goddard of Houlihan Lawrence Real Estate.
6 Bayberry Drive in Pleasantville, New York, is currently listed for $1,500,000 by Amy Via and Todd Goddard of Houlihan Lawrence Real Estate.
260 Upper Mountain Ave. in Montclair, New Jersey, is currently listed for $949,000 by Amy Owens of Keller Williams.
260 Upper Mountain Ave. in Montclair, New Jersey, is currently listed for $949,000 by Amy Owens of Keller Williams.
The cascading levels and warm wood create a serene, grown-up-treehouse vibe.
The cascading levels and warm wood create a serene, grown-up-treehouse vibe.