The unit allows for fluid circulation, includes part of the kitchen, and houses a staggering suite of built-in storage.
The desk, cabinets, and millwork in Connie's office was built in Baltic Birch Plywood, by Jonathan and the contractor, and holds her entire materials library.
The bathroom walls have tadelakt and lime plaster, paired with floor tile from Clé. The Diani Wall Mirror from CB2 hangs with the Les pendant from Studio Mabua.
The kitchen, bathroom, and BBQ countertops cost about $15,000.
The custom bed, daybed, and closets are made of Baltic Birch Plywood, by Jonathan and the contractor, at a cost of about $7,500. The Esoteric bed sconces are by Mariza Galani.
Connie and Jonathan built the Ipe deck themselves. It was a time-consuming process. "Ipe is really labor intensive because you have to pre-drill all the holes because it's super hard,
In the primary bathroom, the integrated sink and counter was fabricated by Cement Elegance, a Bend, Oregon-based company whose work Connie saw in a hotel, when Schwegmann and Helland came to visit. The matte black plumbing fixtures are from Cal Faucets.
The primary suite has custom oak cabinetry, built by Jonathan, to zone different functions in the space.
The kitchen was the most important room for the couple, who love to cook and spend a lot of time in the room. In the budget, they prioritized custom cabinetry and a sixteen-foot-long custom concrete island by Cement Elegance. Helland Architecture added large picture windows to overlook the yard.
The sunken sunroom has a Rais Q-Tee II Gas fireplace, and a Pigeon Toe Ceramics X Rejuvenation pendant light in the corner.
Heated brick floors are underfoot, with oak joinery adding warmth to the exposed concrete beams.
The home is all electric, drawing power from solar panels.
A unique creased roofline peels upward to capture light through a triangulated clerestory window, bathing the interiors with natural light.
In the living space, a custom sofa doubles as a pullout bed. An Aeris Cocoon bioethanol fireplace is suspended from the ceiling.
The system’s modules have a set design, but floor plans and finishes can be customized.