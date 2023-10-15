Home Tours
Collection by
Robbie Enriquez
As a standalone suite, the Moliving prefab can be tailored to its location based on the owner's specifications. The process can take as little as three months to complete.
The base cost of a Stillwater prefab ranges between $500 and $750 a square foot.
Stillwater's homes range in sizes from 1,000 square feet to 4,000 square feet or more, and every home comes with a striking butterfly roofline and a wall of windows.
Base models of Dvele homes start at $250 per square foot, and range in size — the company wants its sustainable structures to be flexible to either small or large footprints.
Stillwater has professionally designed home plans that can be tailored to the owner's wishes.
