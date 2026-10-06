Built more than a 100 years ago, these two traditional townhouses in Kyoto were restored and transformed into modern, clean-lined serviced apartments.
This Kyoto hotel has modern rooms that are inspired by the “machiya” style wooden townhouse homes typical of Kyoto with tatami beds and aromatic cypress wood bathtubs.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
Opened in 2016, the rooms and public areas in this 17 floor hotel are inspired by traditional Japanese ryokans and have floors that are covered in a mosaic of tatami mats.