SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Alex Keegan

Favorites

View 4 Photos
The Japanese "no-brand" masters of minimalism unveil the first single-story design in their line of prefab homes.
The Japanese "no-brand" masters of minimalism unveil the first single-story design in their line of prefab homes.
The 1955 residence is centrally located in the small city of Odessa, Texas. While it appears to be modest in size from street-view, the home offers 4,055 square feet of interior space.
The 1955 residence is centrally located in the small city of Odessa, Texas. While it appears to be modest in size from street-view, the home offers 4,055 square feet of interior space.
Without the need for a permanent foundation, the Hüga House can be relocated at any time.
Without the need for a permanent foundation, the Hüga House can be relocated at any time.