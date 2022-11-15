SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Bongiana Architetture

Favorites

View 6 Photos
Kitchen
Kitchen
Roof terrace with a view of Balasco Park and Castelfranco
Roof terrace with a view of Balasco Park and Castelfranco
Lounge area with a view of Balasco Park.
Lounge area with a view of Balasco Park.
Platform linking the living area to the outside patio.
Platform linking the living area to the outside patio.