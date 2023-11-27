The master bathroom has Calacatta Poanazzo countertops and Portofino Humo semipolished tiles with custom Losagna Taylor brass inserts. The unlacquered brass fixtures are from Watermark’s H-Line, and the lighting is from Rich Brilliant Willing.
A deep soaking tub and a large picture window add to the bathroom’s luxurious vibe.
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.