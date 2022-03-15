Favorites
Looking for a better separation between work and home life, Seattleites Natalie Rohde and Patrick Haig asked local firm Linework Architecture to draw up plans to replace an aging backyard shed with a standalone workspace containing two acoustically separated offices. To make it work for their budget, the couple convinced Patrick’s father, Rob, a retired contractor, to lead the build.
“I’m a pool person,” says Jessica. Daltile penny tile lends a retro feel to the water feature. “Orange and blue are our primary accent colors for the house, so taking them to the backyard was kind of a given,” says Frank. “The orange refers back to the burnt orange from the [1950s] era of the house itself.”