View 11 Photos
The family is able to share their love for music thanks to an in-home performance space.
A Wellington, New Zealand, couple loved their neighborhood of Berhampore, but found that with two young sons, they were running out of space. They called on Parsonson Architects to devise a solution, which came in the form of a 183-square-foot studio in the backyard of their two-bedroom Victorian cottage.
Down the hill from the main house, a tiny structure houses a sauna.
A pair of double doors leads to the large screened porch. At the ceiling, rafters underscore the skylight, casting shadows that mark the passage of the sun.
Once a dilapidated garage, this flexible garden studio in Seattle now serves as an all-weather hub for Ella Dillon, and her 10-year-old daughter, Isabelle. After moving into the Craftsman-style home in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood in 2006, Ella was ready to expand into the garden studio—envisioning it as a place for Isabelle to do arts and crafts, for friends and family to gather—and as additional storage for games, gardening tools, and exercise equipment.
Stones cover the garden floor, instead of a lawn, to save on water use. A selection of succulents and ferns creates a Mediterranean feel.
View into the rooftop greenhouse with its outdoor kitchen and pedal bin from Vipp.
The corrugated clad exterior of the Carver's secluded studio and garden.
Rusted steel cladding sheaths the Carver's backyard studio.
The one bedroom-one bath guesthouse has a kitchenette, and also utilizes the same materials as the main house: walnut cabinets, cedar walls, and the tongue and groove ceiling treatment.
