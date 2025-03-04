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Collection by Megan Thurkins

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View 15 Photos
Guest bath, view north to woods, the window in the bath opens to extend the feeling of an outdoor experience
Guest bath, view north to woods, the window in the bath opens to extend the feeling of an outdoor experience
Primary bath, view to outdoor shower and kitchen garden
Primary bath, view to outdoor shower and kitchen garden
Primary bedroom, view to boulders below
Primary bedroom, view to boulders below
Our Studio, space for design, art , and creative projects
Our Studio, space for design, art , and creative projects
Working greenhouse and family room, view from the kitchen and looking to the kitchen garden beyond
Working greenhouse and family room, view from the kitchen and looking to the kitchen garden beyond
Kitchen, view North looking to the double-sided fireplace and the living room
Kitchen, view North looking to the double-sided fireplace and the living room
Kitchen , view South looking over the boulders below
Kitchen , view South looking over the boulders below
Dining, view south over looking the boulders below
Dining, view south over looking the boulders below
Living Room, looking south to the dining area and kitchen
Living Room, looking south to the dining area and kitchen
Entry, with views to the interior courtyard and drive through
Entry, with views to the interior courtyard and drive through