The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
The three Left-Twist Cube's are by Frank Gehry.
The shipping containers are stacked five across and five high. The modular system enables the building to be dismantled and relocated at the end of Stow-Away’s lease.
Expansive windows connect interior living spaces the wild outdoors right outside.
The dropped ceiling conceals mechanical systems and defines the dining room area, drawing the eye to the fabric chandelier by Pinch, and BDDW bronze trestle table with bleached maple top. The table is surrounded by Soft Edge 60 Chairs by HAY.
The exterior of the home is clad in Norway spruce. All of the windows are from Velfac, with the sliders from Schuco.
The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
Plants grow all around—and on the roof of—the multilevel Buenos Aires home an architect and a textile company cofounder built on a 26-foot-wide lot.
The founders of the design studio Rima set down roots in an arrow-shaped Patagonian dwelling where they harvest their own food and electricity.
“I believe in simplicity and natural materials,” says Steph. “In our home, what really pops is our things: our furniture, art, and books. And in my [Tiny Grocer] store in the same way what really pops is our products.
The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
The house is clad in Siberian larch and has a standing-seam Galvalume roof. Landscape architect Karin Ursula used native plantings to help the land recover from construction. The gravel put down in lieu of new soil will gradually fill in with plants as leaves decompose and produce a layer of soil.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
Furniture Hayon has created for top design brands form part of the eclectic mix.