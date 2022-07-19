About this part of the kitchen, Chanel says, "We just had a fun with the radius corners in this space. Functionally speaking, we are rounding that corner a hundred times a day, so it's great for running children or clumsy people like me.
The renovation expanded the primary bedroom; now it’s one of Sheila’s favorite spots in the house where, thanks to a new picture window, she can work from bed while overlooking the beautiful view.
The living area where the kids gather features large windows for forest views in multiple directions.
The same detailing is found here for consistency, including a quartz counter in Lincoln White from Daltile white counter and a more dramatic porcelain backsplash, the Calacatta Aries pattern from Daltile’s Panoramic Porcelain Series. The faucet is by Grohe.
The entire thermal envelope has been upgraded with high performance double glazing and natural wood fibre insulation, chosen for its breathability, acoustic and thermal properties. MVHR provides fresh air throughout.