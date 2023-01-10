Home Tours
t
Collection by
Tracey Reina
Favorites
View
9
Photos
The staircase that accesses the second level features a slim silhouette that preserves ground space for the open-plan first level, where the kitchen, dining, and living areas are located.
Their carpenter Proedl built a lot of the storage and furniture in the apartment, including these concealed cubbies beneath the stairs—with room for a dry bar, of course.
Retaining original features like the staircase and terra-cotta tiles has given the refreshed home a sense of age, says Angela. "It's a nice, grounded feeling.
A mudroom area in the hall has the same Ash casework to be consistent with the rest of the house.
The washing machine is tucked away behind a door beneath the kitchen island and small breakfast bar. "I
New custom cabinets and shelving, set into an arched recess, provide a place for storage, the TV, and display. The wood is the same black walnut as the shutters on the opposite side of the room.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
