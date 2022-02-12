“The process was so amazing because they trusted us so much and did not push for changes. They were willing to hear the vision, and it was such an opportunity to make a mark and show the kind of bold design we want to be doing,” says Rose.
The millwork cube holds a bathroom and storage aplenty, including the front hall closet and mini upper cabinets.
The original owners made the shoji panels themselves, and John and Erik replaced the rice paper. “There’s something special about knowing the screens were made by hand,” Erik says.
shakkei
The mural was improvised by Jessica and Dan after they ran out of Arbor Wood cladding, but architect Annabell Ren had encouraged them to incorporate Jessica's art into the project.
Plywood paneling lines the garage's interior, including an arched doorway. To add a small artful detail, the couple saved the wood cutout from the top of the arch and mounted it above, inverted.
"We're always trying to get curves into projects,
The home was built from reclaimed teak.
Located at the end of a winding dirt road, the site presented a construction challenge. “Everything had to be done by hand,” says Mesdag. “We had no machines, we had to dig out the foundation manually.”
The cascading levels and warm wood create a serene, grown-up-treehouse vibe.
The sauna features its own entrance next to an outdoor shower. The sauna heater is from Harvia, a company based in Finland.
Floor-to-ceiling glass in the living room makes it feel as though the room merges with the natural setting.
Alicia Freska paid to redo the space with fresh cabinetry, appliances, and flooring, while her landlord shored up the structure.