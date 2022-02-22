SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Lilbees Baylin

Favorites

View 19 Photos
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
The marble herringbone floor tile is from Lowe’s, and the walls are covered in waterproof concrete plaster, a finish that took up less room than tile would have. “The walls were really un-level and it's not a particularly big bathroom, so I didn't want to reduce the size of it,” says Segulja.
The marble herringbone floor tile is from Lowe’s, and the walls are covered in waterproof concrete plaster, a finish that took up less room than tile would have. “The walls were really un-level and it's not a particularly big bathroom, so I didn't want to reduce the size of it,” says Segulja.
A Wyndham Collection freestanding tub anchors the master bath. Low-flow fixtures are installed throughout.
A Wyndham Collection freestanding tub anchors the master bath. Low-flow fixtures are installed throughout.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">In order to maximize light, even the upper section of the bathroom walls are transparent, meaning anyone taking a shower can be seen from the living room, but only from the neck up.</span>
In order to maximize light, even the upper section of the bathroom walls are transparent, meaning anyone taking a shower can be seen from the living room, but only from the neck up.
Floor Plan of Bangkok Apartment by Suphasidh Architects
Floor Plan of Bangkok Apartment by Suphasidh Architects
This view to the north is what Roberta sees from her living room, office, TV room, and bedroom.
This view to the north is what Roberta sees from her living room, office, TV room, and bedroom.
The couple duplicated the platform bed design for another bedroom.
The couple duplicated the platform bed design for another bedroom.
Keeping ample green space on the property was a top-tier goal. One of the house's original screened-in porches remains, but, according to Emily, "we dropped the screens so when you're sitting in the dining room, you can look out and see the bamboo." The divide between the new and old sections is marked by a gap in the roof that lets the sun into a small planted area.
Keeping ample green space on the property was a top-tier goal. One of the house's original screened-in porches remains, but, according to Emily, "we dropped the screens so when you're sitting in the dining room, you can look out and see the bamboo." The divide between the new and old sections is marked by a gap in the roof that lets the sun into a small planted area.
Fir plywood from Freres Lumber joins IKEA cabinets. The figure painting is by Dylan Dean.
Fir plywood from Freres Lumber joins IKEA cabinets. The figure painting is by Dylan Dean.
The rebuilt “Idea House,” designed by Holly Freres and David Horning of JHL design. The driveway is permeable to encourage good drainage: crushed granite gravel is installed over a stabilization mat. James Hardie exterior siding is painted in Benjamin Moore ‘White Dove,’ with reclaimed wood used for the entry and garage.
The rebuilt “Idea House,” designed by Holly Freres and David Horning of JHL design. The driveway is permeable to encourage good drainage: crushed granite gravel is installed over a stabilization mat. James Hardie exterior siding is painted in Benjamin Moore ‘White Dove,’ with reclaimed wood used for the entry and garage.
The expanded dining room has new sliding doors that connect it with the garden. The threshold is seamless for easy indoor/outdoor access. The wood-clad wall on the left contains storage for the kitchen as well as the living room. An Arrangements pendant by Flos hangs above a custom table by Mark Albrecht and Nobel Soft side chairs designed by Gino Carollo. A photograph by Michael Light is fixed above a custom console by Bjørn Design. The woven Ortigia chairs are by Flexform.
The expanded dining room has new sliding doors that connect it with the garden. The threshold is seamless for easy indoor/outdoor access. The wood-clad wall on the left contains storage for the kitchen as well as the living room. An Arrangements pendant by Flos hangs above a custom table by Mark Albrecht and Nobel Soft side chairs designed by Gino Carollo. A photograph by Michael Light is fixed above a custom console by Bjørn Design. The woven Ortigia chairs are by Flexform.
While prefabs cabins have the same amenities and footprint, orienting the long side of Kabn 2 towards the loch shortened the inbuilt bench. Its fabric woven from PET yarn, a lounge chair by Ferm Living was added by the window to compensate.
While prefabs cabins have the same amenities and footprint, orienting the long side of Kabn 2 towards the loch shortened the inbuilt bench. Its fabric woven from PET yarn, a lounge chair by Ferm Living was added by the window to compensate.