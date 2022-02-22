Favorites
Keeping ample green space on the property was a top-tier goal. One of the house's original screened-in porches remains, but, according to Emily, "we dropped the screens so when you're sitting in the dining room, you can look out and see the bamboo." The divide between the new and old sections is marked by a gap in the roof that lets the sun into a small planted area.
The rebuilt “Idea House,” designed by Holly Freres and David Horning of JHL design. The driveway is permeable to encourage good drainage: crushed granite gravel is installed over a stabilization mat. James Hardie exterior siding is painted in Benjamin Moore ‘White Dove,’ with reclaimed wood used for the entry and garage.
The expanded dining room has new sliding doors that connect it with the garden. The threshold is seamless for easy indoor/outdoor access. The wood-clad wall on the left contains storage for the kitchen as well as the living room. An Arrangements pendant by Flos hangs above a custom table by Mark Albrecht and Nobel Soft side chairs designed by Gino Carollo. A photograph by Michael Light is fixed above a custom console by Bjørn Design. The woven Ortigia chairs are by Flexform.