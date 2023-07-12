Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Kathy Romine

Favorites

View 6 Photos
The getaway protrudes like a sculpture from the hillside.
The getaway protrudes like a sculpture from the hillside.
The entrance was place at a diagonal that's parallel to the road leading to the house.
The entrance was place at a diagonal that's parallel to the road leading to the house.
The home's sliding glass doors on either side of the combined great room allow for a wide-open, indoor-outdoor feel.
The home's sliding glass doors on either side of the combined great room allow for a wide-open, indoor-outdoor feel.
Woods & Water first bedroom
Woods & Water first bedroom