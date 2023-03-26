This ensuite guest bathroom was busy with wall murals and bird hardware. We chose a natural oak Pottery barn vanity with a marble countertop to soften the space, along with pewter wall sconces by Palecek and brushed nickel hardware.
A key move in the space was to refinish all of the existing red oak floors to a lighter, more neutral tone that both lighten and modernize the open living area.
The kitchen received a fresh coat of sea-inspired paint, linen roman shades, woven pendant lights, and hand-glazed ceramic wall tile backsplash.