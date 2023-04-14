Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
“I knew it would be good,” says Trey of the primary bath, where sunlight washes the Tadelakt plaster in the tub and shower area. “I didn't know it would be this good.”
In the bathroom, the architects mounted a Kohler sink on a sloped, custom-slate countertop. Since the stone doesn’t hold up well in water, the architect switched to black mosaic tile in the shower. The faucets are from Cabano’s Century series.