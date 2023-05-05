Slim-lined shelves highlight the wood backdrop. Cabinet hardware was custom powder-coated to match the cabinet color.
Black leather West Elm sofas anchor the room atop a gridded Annie Selke rug.
Alex painted the wall behind the mahogany built-in unit the color Messenger Bag by Sherwin Williams, a green that echoes the foliage outside. The concrete side tables are from the Kreten Series by Souda.
In the bedroom, a vintage Thonet chair sits with a World Market table in front of the new window. Alex added red Shoji-style doors to the closets to honor the home’s "Japanese vibes."
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
The home's Heart Pine floors, with their oil finish and white pigment, permeate the home, enhancing the bright, naturally-lit interiors.