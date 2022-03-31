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Collection by Kevin Krause

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Brian specified a large window and built-in storage for the primary bedroom, which opens to a deck beneath a three-foot overhang. "The bedroom isn't massive, but it feels really gracious,
Brian specified a large window and built-in storage for the primary bedroom, which opens to a deck beneath a three-foot overhang. "The bedroom isn't massive, but it feels really gracious,
Owners and tenants of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) share key insights about how to navigate the unique living experience.
Owners and tenants of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) share key insights about how to navigate the unique living experience.