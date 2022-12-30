SubscribeSign In
The home is finely crafted from timber atop steel stilts, and boasts an impressive attention to detail. Over time, the pale timber will develop a grey patina that will evoke the surrounding rocky landscape.
The entire home is clad in Nordic pine and ash timber, creating a unified interior that gives the impression of being more spacious than it actually is.
The arrangement of windows in the home creates a play of light and shadow and allows the family to experience different views as they move around the space. “It’s about creating a calm, comfortable home that is still dynamic,” says architect Line Solgaard. “There are 360-degree views but you don’t see in every direction at all times—there are moments of drama throughout.”
The furniture throughout the summer home is custom made to perfectly fit the compact interior. “Because the space is so small, you have to think of it as like a sailing boat and it has to be as smart as possible,” says architect Line Solgaard. “If we bought furniture it would be too big or take focus away from the architecture. The furniture we designed is integrated into the building.”
The clients wanted a summer home that would allow them to enjoy the landscape from both inside and outside spaces—and the outdoor spaces needed to be protected from the often windy weather. “That’s why we have the outdoor space to the north of the building, so it’s protected,” explains architect Line Solgaard. The protected deck area gets the evening sun until 10pm in the summer, and views to the water have been maintained through large windows and the glazed wall.
The stilts are made from rust-resistant steel that can withstand the salt water, and they are inserted into small holes drilled into the rock. All other parts of the structure are timber. “It was the environmentally friendly choice,” says architect Line Solgaard.
“Natural materials bring tactility and warmth,” says Norm partner Sofie Thorning. Marvin windows and a folding NanaWall provide epic views of the landscape.
One of the first Dwell Houses recently landed near Leslie Scharf’s vineyard home in Healdsburg, California. Norm Architects led the design of the 540-square-foot prefab, which is wrapped in Real Cedar siding.
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
Inside, the kitchen wraps around the front corner of the single-story layout. Expansive glazing allows a seamless flow of light inside, which reflects off the white terrazzo floors.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
The red masonry wall partially hides the interior from the entryway.
