The arrangement of windows in the home creates a play of light and shadow and allows the family to experience different views as they move around the space. “It’s about creating a calm, comfortable home that is still dynamic,” says architect Line Solgaard. “There are 360-degree views but you don’t see in every direction at all times—there are moments of drama throughout.”
The furniture throughout the summer home is custom made to perfectly fit the compact interior. “Because the space is so small, you have to think of it as like a sailing boat and it has to be as smart as possible,” says architect Line Solgaard. “If we bought furniture it would be too big or take focus away from the architecture. The furniture we designed is integrated into the building.”
The clients wanted a summer home that would allow them to enjoy the landscape from both inside and outside spaces—and the outdoor spaces needed to be protected from the often windy weather. “That’s why we have the outdoor space to the north of the building, so it’s protected,” explains architect Line Solgaard. The protected deck area gets the evening sun until 10pm in the summer, and views to the water have been maintained through large windows and the glazed wall.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.