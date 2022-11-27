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Collection by Rebecca Adams

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The primary bedroom features a built-in banquette with additional stoarge. The knitted dropped pendant light is by Ariel Zuckerman.
The primary bedroom features a built-in banquette with additional stoarge. The knitted dropped pendant light is by Ariel Zuckerman.
Campbell included a powder room and two closets in the foyer.
Campbell included a powder room and two closets in the foyer.
The property is part of the La Ecovilla community, which includes amenities like the Real World School, open-air wellness spaces, and organic gardens crowned by a geodesic dome.
The property is part of the La Ecovilla community, which includes amenities like the Real World School, open-air wellness spaces, and organic gardens crowned by a geodesic dome.
The raised, covered porch is reminiscent of a Japanese <i>engawa</i>, a veranda-like transitional space that connects the home to the landscape. The renovation expanded views to the lake with new windows in the primary bedroom and bath, and sliders that replaced a standard solid door in the living area.
engawa
After seeing the wood carvings that his friend Matthew Wignall was doing, Joe asked if the artist would be interested in making a door. They gave him no direction, and it was the largest piece he had undertaken. The result is a showstopper of an entry that sets the tone for the house: original, earthy, handmade.
After seeing the wood carvings that his friend Matthew Wignall was doing, Joe asked if the artist would be interested in making a door. They gave him no direction, and it was the largest piece he had undertaken. The result is a showstopper of an entry that sets the tone for the house: original, earthy, handmade.
Deena and Austin's primary bedroom puts the focus on the views with a bed that faces it. The bed is on a custom platform and surrounded by cabinetry the couple built.
Deena and Austin's primary bedroom puts the focus on the views with a bed that faces it. The bed is on a custom platform and surrounded by cabinetry the couple built.
Scholtens incoporated the porch into the finished space as a family room, and covered walls and ceiling in knotty Pine panelling, as a callback to the previous porch. The couple's golden sofa tipped off Spot Lab that yellow was a favorite color, while the lamp in the corner was kept from the downstairs Tiki bar. The wooden birds came with the house.
Scholtens incoporated the porch into the finished space as a family room, and covered walls and ceiling in knotty Pine panelling, as a callback to the previous porch. The couple's golden sofa tipped off Spot Lab that yellow was a favorite color, while the lamp in the corner was kept from the downstairs Tiki bar. The wooden birds came with the house.
Per the agent, "renovations have honored the original 1961 vision, restoring signature features like terrazzo floors and custom millwork."
Per the agent, "renovations have honored the original 1961 vision, restoring signature features like terrazzo floors and custom millwork."
The home has a small footprint, but elements like a screened, cantilevered porch emphasize a connection with the woods.
The home has a small footprint, but elements like a screened, cantilevered porch emphasize a connection with the woods.
The bathroom includes a Carrera marble mosaic hex floor, and Hammer Topaz wall tile by Wow, as well as a tub by Kohler with a Moen faucet — all installed by Scott's son, Gabriel Schultz.
The bathroom includes a Carrera marble mosaic hex floor, and Hammer Topaz wall tile by Wow, as well as a tub by Kohler with a Moen faucet — all installed by Scott's son, Gabriel Schultz.
Spot Lab designed a custom wine rack with pegs and contrasting color.
Spot Lab designed a custom wine rack with pegs and contrasting color.

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