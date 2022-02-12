Cornuelle, who’s from Hawaii, chose both older and contemporary Hawaiian art for the walls.
Aluminaire House™ on-site at Palm Springs Art Museum, 2023. Rendering by Claudia Cengher.
Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.
Barton and his wife, Victoria, who passed away last year, pose in front of the loft-like studio space hat serves as the headquarters for his architecture firm.
“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
One of the couple’s favorite new details is the built-in, L-shaped bookcase in the den.
With its emphasis on the outdoors, the petite shelter in Normandy offers room to roam.
The couple had to renovate the pool, redoing the plumbing and replastering it black, before they could finish the Ipe deck. "We are in there every day, so it really has been worth the investment,
SHED Architecture + Design helped the owners of this two-acre Silverdale property develop a master plan. It included remodeling the existing 1930s brick house into a two-bedroom guest house for their adult children, then building a second home for themselves (and more guests).
The ADU kitchen is outfitted with a SMEG refrigerator and an LG washer and dryer.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.