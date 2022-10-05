SubscribeSign In
A breezeway complete with swings connects the front and back decks. “We knew we wanted a covered entry, but we left it open to create a larger outdoor space,” says Scott, who admits to occasionally using the swings himself. Mud guards are built into the Kebony decking to keep dirt from being tracked inside. The teak chairs are by Skagerak.
Built on a shale ridge with a 35-foot drop-off, Scott and Julie Pelletier’s house in Maine comprises a succession of simple gables.
Istanbul-based architecture firm SO? built the tiny cabin with plywood both inside and out, and also used birch plywood for some of the furnishings.
High-quality birch plywood lines the interior of this sharply angular and minimalist backyard office.
The birch plywood–lined interior mimics traditional open-hearth cottages with an open-plan layout that functions as a large family room, punctuated with small, cozy nooks. A small wood stove quickly heats up the space.
Although Kvitfjell Cabin was created for year-round use, the holiday home was primarily designed for winter vacations and handling heavy snow loads.
The concept of this Scandinavian getaway was simple: To create a cabin that is small and sparse yet spatially rich. The 55-quare-meter (592-square-foot) cabin, commissioned by a private client and completed in 2016, comprises a large living room, bedroom, ski room, and small annex with a utility room. It functions off the water and electricity grids.
The concept was simple: To create a cabin that is small and sparse yet spatially rich. The 592-square-foot structure, completed in 2016, comprises a large living area, bedroom, ski room, and small annex with a utility space. The home functions off the water and electricity grids.
Master bathroom
Mixing the old with the new in the master bedroom ensuite.
The Cedar Hot Tub sits in the almost tropical like garden surroundings.
Fin cladding defines the exterior of the house.
Recycled Altrock work surfaces and larch cabinetry define the kitchen design.
Master Bedroom in the morning.
