SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by Tiffany Coughlin

Favorites

View 7 Photos
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
The cascading levels and warm wood create a serene, grown-up-treehouse vibe.
The cascading levels and warm wood create a serene, grown-up-treehouse vibe.
The compact interior feels more expansive thanks to a streamlined aesthetic of <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">soft grays and natural materials </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">applied throughout the apartment. </span>
soft grays and natural materials