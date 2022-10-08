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Collection by
Tom Noto
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104
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Despite being over a century old, the apartment has access to all the amenities at the more recently constructed CityFront Terrace, including a
Venice Loft floor plan
The modular design allows for maximum use of sunlight and coastal topography with minimal disruption the surrounding land.
The home sits on a street-to-street double lot.
House Lucien Engels floor plan
Floor Plan of Lyco House by OYO Architects
Floor plan for Refugio Bariloche by Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento
The renovation took pains to ensure the original design was honored, going as far as tracking down the architect's former girlfriend to confirm the hue of blue used the garage.
The home has access to a “secret” pathway leading to the Old Croton Aqueduct state historical trail.
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