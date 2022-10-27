SubscribeSign In
The staircase design was dictated by the need to let the light in – and spread it to the cellar below, which has now been finished into a children’s playroom. The staircase is suspended from the structural supports above it. “Engineers always write to me about this stair, because they're like, ‘Whoa, I can't believe you did that without stringers or anything like that,’” says Kaplan. “Because it's the opposite of how you'd ever normally design a stair.”
An L-shaped island wrapped in Pietra Cardosa stone has a prep sink, more storage, and a seating counter, from which you can gaze into the backyard.
An Ipe boardwalk lines the kitchen and continues into the backyard. Not only does that tie the inside and outside together, “that way I could have a soft surface that you could stand on while you're cooking,” says Kaplan. “Also, it leads your eyes straight out the back.”
A skylight wraps the stove hood to allow light to bounce off the adjacent wall. “I rarely put a skylight in a room,” says Kaplan. “I always run them along a wall. And then I run the wall directly up into the skylight because I prefer reflected light versus the harsh glare of a skylight. The walls kind-of disappear into the light.”
The shelving and bench in the dining room are more salvaged joists, combined with white oak cabinetry and a custom table designed by Kaplan.
The social spaces are at the rear of the yard, including turf for the kids’ play and a cooking and dining area, all tucked behind a custom concrete planter. The raised beds, including on top of the fence, are for herbs, as the homeowners are avid cooks.
Sleek storage lockers at the entry accommodate all of the family members. The bench is made from wood salvaged during the remodel.
