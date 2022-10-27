Favorites
The staircase design was dictated by the need to let the light in – and spread it to the cellar below, which has now been finished into a children’s playroom. The staircase is suspended from the structural supports above it. “Engineers always write to me about this stair, because they're like, ‘Whoa, I can't believe you did that without stringers or anything like that,’” says Kaplan. “Because it's the opposite of how you'd ever normally design a stair.”
A skylight wraps the stove hood to allow light to bounce off the adjacent wall. “I rarely put a skylight in a room,” says Kaplan. “I always run them along a wall. And then I run the wall directly up into the skylight because I prefer reflected light versus the harsh glare of a skylight. The walls kind-of disappear into the light.”