Framed by floor-to-ceiling glass, the bright blue front door adds a pop of color to the facade.
HabHouse discovered that the home originally featured an earthy color palette of browns, grays, and greens. The home's current colors are inspired by another Straub design, The Thompson House on Poppy Peak Street in Pasadena.
Love Eichler homes, but not interested in taking on an extensive renovation? This 1957 model may be for you. Located in San Rafael's lower Lucas Valley, this 1,805-square-foot midcentury home is completely remodeled and modernized.