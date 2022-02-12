Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
Collection by Lawrence Paul

Favorites

View 55 Photos
A home in Krisel's Kings Point development, an 11-acre site off of the Canyon Country Club golf course that was designed in the early 1960s.
A home in Krisel's Kings Point development, an 11-acre site off of the Canyon Country Club golf course that was designed in the early 1960s.
Air Force atomic vintage dining chairs, and a custom dining table made from oak and safety glass.
Air Force atomic vintage dining chairs, and a custom dining table made from oak and safety glass.
The dining room is delineated from the kitchen by a long kitchen island with a higher partition between the two spaces. The island provides storage along its length, with exposed shelving at the ends. The drum lighting pendants by Axiom were also made using local timber.
The dining room is delineated from the kitchen by a long kitchen island with a higher partition between the two spaces. The island provides storage along its length, with exposed shelving at the ends. The drum lighting pendants by Axiom were also made using local timber.
A new kitchen at the front of the house completes the trifecta of reworked rooms on the main level. It fits nicely into the notion of balancing new and old elements throughout the house, with oak detailing married to exposed brick, offset by strip lamps. The Hee bar stools are by HAY, the Caravaggio P3 pendants are by Light Years, and the range oven is from Britannia.
A new kitchen at the front of the house completes the trifecta of reworked rooms on the main level. It fits nicely into the notion of balancing new and old elements throughout the house, with oak detailing married to exposed brick, offset by strip lamps. The Hee bar stools are by HAY, the Caravaggio P3 pendants are by Light Years, and the range oven is from Britannia.
The renovation of a 2,000-square-foot property updates a century-old design for a family of four. "We placed the kitchen at the center of the house to link with the dining room and the outdoor space," Moreau says. In the kitchen, a Wolf oven brings out the silver details in Coit’s Bianco Cararra backsplash and island. Hee bar stools by Hay are lined under the island.
The renovation of a 2,000-square-foot property updates a century-old design for a family of four. "We placed the kitchen at the center of the house to link with the dining room and the outdoor space," Moreau says. In the kitchen, a Wolf oven brings out the silver details in Coit’s Bianco Cararra backsplash and island. Hee bar stools by Hay are lined under the island.
Custom kitchen cabinets designed by Pulltab and fabricated by Maciek Winiarczyk hold mostly vintage ironstone that Geiger has found at flea markets and estate sales over the past 20 years. "I love white," she says, "because I think food always looks better on it." She also collects vintage wooden cutting boards, shown resting against the marble tile backsplash from Stone Source.
Custom kitchen cabinets designed by Pulltab and fabricated by Maciek Winiarczyk hold mostly vintage ironstone that Geiger has found at flea markets and estate sales over the past 20 years. "I love white," she says, "because I think food always looks better on it." She also collects vintage wooden cutting boards, shown resting against the marble tile backsplash from Stone Source.
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
Over 100 clay candle holders designed and produced by studio director Tung Chiang are on display at the Heath showroom in San Francisco.
Over 100 clay candle holders designed and produced by studio director Tung Chiang are on display at the Heath showroom in San Francisco.
The master bath is clad in plywood and features a custom vanity by Woodline Design paired with a Bourgogne limestone countertop with a honed finish by Fox Marble. The vanity mirror is a custom piece by Greg Nelson at GGD.
The master bath is clad in plywood and features a custom vanity by Woodline Design paired with a Bourgogne limestone countertop with a honed finish by Fox Marble. The vanity mirror is a custom piece by Greg Nelson at GGD.
Another Pinch pendant light in the living room.
Another Pinch pendant light in the living room.
Sarti is only too happy to demonstrate one of his favorite inventions: a mobile kitchen-supply box/cocktail station/breakfast bar with casters that hides beneath the stairs.
Sarti is only too happy to demonstrate one of his favorite inventions: a mobile kitchen-supply box/cocktail station/breakfast bar with casters that hides beneath the stairs.
The open-plan living, dining, and kitchen spaces are located on the ground floor.
The open-plan living, dining, and kitchen spaces are located on the ground floor.
Formica Laminate (2297-58 Terrill and 464-58 Graystone) was used for the cabinetry, some with walnut veneer. The flooring is DuChateau Riverstone Collection European Oak in color Danube.
Formica Laminate (2297-58 Terrill and 464-58 Graystone) was used for the cabinetry, some with walnut veneer. The flooring is DuChateau Riverstone Collection European Oak in color Danube.
The Bongnormous Steel Door Pull is from 12th Avenue Iron's Tom Kundig Collection.
The Bongnormous Steel Door Pull is from 12th Avenue Iron's Tom Kundig Collection.
Sarah combined high-end pieces with cost-effective furnishings, as seen with the pair of Bensen chairs next to the CB2 coffee table.
Sarah combined high-end pieces with cost-effective furnishings, as seen with the pair of Bensen chairs next to the CB2 coffee table.
The fireplace is clad in dark, textured limestone (Pietra D’Avola) sourced from Stone Source, which contrasts nicely against the white walls.
The fireplace is clad in dark, textured limestone (Pietra D’Avola) sourced from Stone Source, which contrasts nicely against the white walls.
The Costance Guisset pendant adds a whimsical touch to the dining area, which has been furnished with a farmhouse-style table and West Elm dining chairs.
The Costance Guisset pendant adds a whimsical touch to the dining area, which has been furnished with a farmhouse-style table and West Elm dining chairs.

35 more saves