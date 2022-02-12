Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
c

Favorites

View 269 Photos
The redesigned kitchen maintained plenty of cupboard space by taking better advantage of the left wall for storage, including, near the window, a cupboard from which the hidden TV unfolds.
The redesigned kitchen maintained plenty of cupboard space by taking better advantage of the left wall for storage, including, near the window, a cupboard from which the hidden TV unfolds.
Floor plan
Floor plan
Five House by M Gooden Design floor plan
Five House by M Gooden Design floor plan
Dawnridge floor plan
Dawnridge floor plan
Floor plan of North Salem Farm by Worrell Yeung
Floor plan of North Salem Farm by Worrell Yeung
Floor Plan of Stealth House by Specht Novak Architects
Floor Plan of Stealth House by Specht Novak Architects
Floor plan of Walnut Expansion by Wittman Estes
Floor plan of Walnut Expansion by Wittman Estes
Floor plan of Collectors’ Cottage by dSPACE Studio Architecture
Floor plan of Collectors’ Cottage by dSPACE Studio Architecture
Sculptural curved ceilings hide rerouted mechanical systems throughout the apartment, turning technical necessity into architectural rhythm that gives depth and flow to the space.
Sculptural curved ceilings hide rerouted mechanical systems throughout the apartment, turning technical necessity into architectural rhythm that gives depth and flow to the space.
Floor plan of Windhill by Tiny Monster Design
Floor plan of Windhill by Tiny Monster Design
Floor Plan of O’Neil Ford Midcentury by Lake|Flato and Office of Tangible Space
Floor Plan of O’Neil Ford Midcentury by Lake|Flato and Office of Tangible Space
A detail shot of the vata skirting formed with a glass bottle.
A detail shot of the vata skirting formed with a glass bottle.
Villas in Sardinia: The South Villa Floor Plan
Villas in Sardinia: The South Villa Floor Plan
Villas in Sardinia: The East Villa Floor Plan
Villas in Sardinia: The East Villa Floor Plan
This residence is both restrained and contemporary, yet warm and traditional. Precisely detailed and stripped of ornament, it provides a backdrop of approachable rigor to the comings and goings of daily life. The architects opted for gentle curves and rolled edges rather than standard moldings, infusing the interior with a layer of softness.
This residence is both restrained and contemporary, yet warm and traditional. Precisely detailed and stripped of ornament, it provides a backdrop of approachable rigor to the comings and goings of daily life. The architects opted for gentle curves and rolled edges rather than standard moldings, infusing the interior with a layer of softness.
This surprising home is the byproduct of a challenging site and open-minded owner interested in recreating the varied urban environments of New York, his longtime home. The design process researched everything from high-rise penthouses and downtown lofts to city alleys, while keeping the architecturally traditional context in mind. The exterior presents as a low-slung brick building, while in contrast, the interior features large swathes of glass and sweeping views.
This surprising home is the byproduct of a challenging site and open-minded owner interested in recreating the varied urban environments of New York, his longtime home. The design process researched everything from high-rise penthouses and downtown lofts to city alleys, while keeping the architecturally traditional context in mind. The exterior presents as a low-slung brick building, while in contrast, the interior features large swathes of glass and sweeping views.
Located just a few minutes from downtown Austin, this home for a growing family is centered around an active, sunny courtyard—a safe, central place for children to play in under the watch of caretakers. The material palette draws from the Texas landscape, pairing locally quarried limestone walls with responsibly-sourced cedar siding that will weather gracefully over time.
Located just a few minutes from downtown Austin, this home for a growing family is centered around an active, sunny courtyard—a safe, central place for children to play in under the watch of caretakers. The material palette draws from the Texas landscape, pairing locally quarried limestone walls with responsibly-sourced cedar siding that will weather gracefully over time.
This 4,000-square-foot home is imagined as a quiet retreat tucked into a hillside. The lower level is carved into the natural slope, a gesture that blends the architecture into the landscape and preserves the surrounding canopy. The upper floor extends into the treetops, completing the luminous, calm environment akin to a modern terrarium—without sacrificing privacy.
This 4,000-square-foot home is imagined as a quiet retreat tucked into a hillside. The lower level is carved into the natural slope, a gesture that blends the architecture into the landscape and preserves the surrounding canopy. The upper floor extends into the treetops, completing the luminous, calm environment akin to a modern terrarium—without sacrificing privacy.

249 more saves