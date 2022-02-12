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This residence is both restrained and contemporary, yet warm and traditional. Precisely detailed and stripped of ornament, it provides a backdrop of approachable rigor to the comings and goings of daily life. The architects opted for gentle curves and rolled edges rather than standard moldings, infusing the interior with a layer of softness.
This surprising home is the byproduct of a challenging site and open-minded owner interested in recreating the varied urban environments of New York, his longtime home. The design process researched everything from high-rise penthouses and downtown lofts to city alleys, while keeping the architecturally traditional context in mind. The exterior presents as a low-slung brick building, while in contrast, the interior features large swathes of glass and sweeping views.
Located just a few minutes from downtown Austin, this home for a growing family is centered around an active, sunny courtyard—a safe, central place for children to play in under the watch of caretakers. The material palette draws from the Texas landscape, pairing locally quarried limestone walls with responsibly-sourced cedar siding that will weather gracefully over time.
This 4,000-square-foot home is imagined as a quiet retreat tucked into a hillside. The lower level is carved into the natural slope, a gesture that blends the architecture into the landscape and preserves the surrounding canopy. The upper floor extends into the treetops, completing the luminous, calm environment akin to a modern terrarium—without sacrificing privacy.
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