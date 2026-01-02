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Collection by Javier Gomez

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In the primary bedroom, the couple wanted the trees outside to be the focus. "We've lived in so many different places," Bhavani says. "Every place lacked these views and connection to nature. This was our opportunity, and we grabbed it."
In the primary bedroom, the couple wanted the trees outside to be the focus. "We've lived in so many different places," Bhavani says. "Every place lacked these views and connection to nature. This was our opportunity, and we grabbed it."
Adjacent to the dining room, a built-in bar is both practical and visually important to delineate the space. The front entryway is seen in the background—an open circulation was important for this multigenerational design. The wall behind the dining table features art by the children and friends.
Adjacent to the dining room, a built-in bar is both practical and visually important to delineate the space. The front entryway is seen in the background—an open circulation was important for this multigenerational design. The wall behind the dining table features art by the children and friends.
For her parents' bathroom, Bhavani pushed them towards this orange tile, noting that "usually [they] love all white." Adaptive measures—a curb-less shower, grab bars, and a built-in bench—allow for independence while aging in place. The floor and wainscoting are porcelain terrazzo.
For her parents' bathroom, Bhavani pushed them towards this orange tile, noting that "usually [they] love all white." Adaptive measures—a curb-less shower, grab bars, and a built-in bench—allow for independence while aging in place. The floor and wainscoting are porcelain terrazzo.
An outdoor shower features two tones of tile from Clay Imports. The smaller, blue squares are the same ones used for the pool's trim.
An outdoor shower features two tones of tile from Clay Imports. The smaller, blue squares are the same ones used for the pool's trim.
The primary bathroom is an oasis washed in blue, a request from Bhavani's husband. The frosted-glass shower door provides privacy, and the terrazzo floor plays on the bathtub's gray. "We wanted it to feel monolithic," the architect says.
The primary bathroom is an oasis washed in blue, a request from Bhavani's husband. The frosted-glass shower door provides privacy, and the terrazzo floor plays on the bathtub's gray. "We wanted it to feel monolithic," the architect says.
The ADU features a Murphy bed and a small integrated desk nook, which allows for maximum flexibility. Bhavani sees this as a future hangout for her boys (currently ages 9 and 11) and their friends.
The ADU features a Murphy bed and a small integrated desk nook, which allows for maximum flexibility. Bhavani sees this as a future hangout for her boys (currently ages 9 and 11) and their friends.
The impactful entry cladding—made from combed Alaskan Yellow Pine—and the custom front door were splurges in the project’s budget. Bhavani calls the back addition a "periscope" because of how it rises above the original home’s footprint.
The impactful entry cladding—made from combed Alaskan Yellow Pine—and the custom front door were splurges in the project’s budget. Bhavani calls the back addition a "periscope" because of how it rises above the original home’s footprint.
Custom rosewood built-ins by S. Donadic Inc. in the office showcase a collection of Greg’s childhood toys.
Custom rosewood built-ins by S. Donadic Inc. in the office showcase a collection of Greg’s childhood toys.
On the patio, a table and chairs from Hay complement the red brick facade.
On the patio, a table and chairs from Hay complement the red brick facade.
The oak ceiling beams, shelving, cabinets, and countertops are slowly developing a patina as time passes. “The [kitchen] countertop is untreated and has stains; we prize that,” says Roberta. “It’s also very relaxing for me because I don’t need to go behind everyone, cleaning up wine marks or drippings from Jaime’s cutting of Jabugo ham.” The coffee table is by Lorenzo Burchiellaro, and the green Galaxy armchairs are by Alf Svensson. The velvet cushions in the window nook are from House of Hackney.
The oak ceiling beams, shelving, cabinets, and countertops are slowly developing a patina as time passes. “The [kitchen] countertop is untreated and has stains; we prize that,” says Roberta. “It’s also very relaxing for me because I don’t need to go behind everyone, cleaning up wine marks or drippings from Jaime’s cutting of Jabugo ham.” The coffee table is by Lorenzo Burchiellaro, and the green Galaxy armchairs are by Alf Svensson. The velvet cushions in the window nook are from House of Hackney.

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