The oak ceiling beams, shelving, cabinets, and countertops are slowly developing a patina as time passes. “The [kitchen] countertop is untreated and has stains; we prize that,” says Roberta. “It’s also very relaxing for me because I don’t need to go behind everyone, cleaning up wine marks or drippings from Jaime’s cutting of Jabugo ham.” The coffee table is by Lorenzo Burchiellaro, and the green Galaxy armchairs are by Alf Svensson. The velvet cushions in the window nook are from House of Hackney.