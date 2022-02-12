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Collection by Bruce Hittleman

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The living room built in does it all - from seating to storage to entertaining.
The living room built in does it all - from seating to storage to entertaining.
A concrete pathway culminates in a stairway to the fourth villa, the only one that is elevated. Added toward the end of the design process to accommodate an additional owner, it is smaller than the others and more sparsely furnished, with only one bed in the bedroom.
A concrete pathway culminates in a stairway to the fourth villa, the only one that is elevated. Added toward the end of the design process to accommodate an additional owner, it is smaller than the others and more sparsely furnished, with only one bed in the bedroom.
The home’s floor plan derives from fundamental geometries. “Roca Ahumada is based on three elemental shapes,” says Godefroy. “I added my own logic to create something complex from pure, timeless forms.”
The home’s floor plan derives from fundamental geometries. “Roca Ahumada is based on three elemental shapes,” says Godefroy. “I added my own logic to create something complex from pure, timeless forms.”
The geometric residence by Apel Design has big ocean views, a putting green, and a triangular pool.
The geometric residence by Apel Design has big ocean views, a putting green, and a triangular pool.
Her talents are not just limited to photography, Magdalena crafted ceramic dishware used for meals and tea ceremonies, which regularly occur in that beloved primary bedroom window seat, one of her favorite spaces.
Her talents are not just limited to photography, Magdalena crafted ceramic dishware used for meals and tea ceremonies, which regularly occur in that beloved primary bedroom window seat, one of her favorite spaces.
Solis looked to Magdalena’s Eastern European heritage—she and her family immigrated to the U.S. from Poland in 1990—for direction on furnishings and finishes.
Solis looked to Magdalena’s Eastern European heritage—she and her family immigrated to the U.S. from Poland in 1990—for direction on furnishings and finishes.
The pergola outside, which frames a wood-burning stove, was originally intended to be canvas, until Magdalena learned metal would be much more forgiving in the desert winds.
The pergola outside, which frames a wood-burning stove, was originally intended to be canvas, until Magdalena learned metal would be much more forgiving in the desert winds.
The walls of the home are intentionally bare, meant to draw the eye out of the windows and onto the natural art a few steps away.
The walls of the home are intentionally bare, meant to draw the eye out of the windows and onto the natural art a few steps away.
"I never thought a house would teach me so much,' Luisa says.
"I never thought a house would teach me so much,' Luisa says.
Dark furnishings, light fixtures, and cabinetry complete the insular, protective feel of the interiors. The dining table was custom-designed by the architects and crafted from recycled wood from Vinuela's grandfather.
Dark furnishings, light fixtures, and cabinetry complete the insular, protective feel of the interiors. The dining table was custom-designed by the architects and crafted from recycled wood from Vinuela's grandfather.
Cristián created slots in the rear facade so that each home’s primary bedroom could have three exposures. The voids also allowed him to install skylights that illuminate the ground floor. The detailing of the ribbed exterior was adapted from a large institutional building designed by his father—“really almost a cut and paste,” says Cristián. The overhang at the rear of the building offers partial cover for the private walled patio that each family enjoys.
Cristián created slots in the rear facade so that each home’s primary bedroom could have three exposures. The voids also allowed him to install skylights that illuminate the ground floor. The detailing of the ribbed exterior was adapted from a large institutional building designed by his father—“really almost a cut and paste,” says Cristián. The overhang at the rear of the building offers partial cover for the private walled patio that each family enjoys.
Wook and Jinnie lounge on the top-floor deck of the Goseong House.
Wook and Jinnie lounge on the top-floor deck of the Goseong House.
Beams of morning sunlight fill the living area thanks to tall windows that run the length of the room.
Beams of morning sunlight fill the living area thanks to tall windows that run the length of the room.
A wooden deck bordered by landscaping lies between the bedroom and the living area.
A wooden deck bordered by landscaping lies between the bedroom and the living area.

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