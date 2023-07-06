SubscribeSign In
Custom beds were made with vintage fireplaced mantles sourced by architectural salvage shop Aurora Mills.
A colorful sliding wall provides privacy and a pop of colorful pattern in the master bedroom.
Inside, the ceilings, walls, and floors are all built from mañío wood.
"It brings a real sense of enclosure and escape when you are in that sleeping space surrounded by the marine ply," McCormack says.
Dan and Leah’s bedroom features a custom platform bed by Unruh Furniture and Cypress sconces by Cedar &amp; Moss from Rejuvenation.
The navy and rust tones of the rug from The Citizenry help to balance the pink and green walls. "You need to bring in other tones as a breather," says Thomas. "It's like a squeeze of lime on top of food—it just punches it up a little bit." The corner chair is from Joybird, while the floor lamp is from Hudson Valley Lighting.
One of the kids' bedrooms has a lamp that was scavenged, combined with a long incandescent bulb.
A small recess is built into the wall, acting as a side table.
In the cabin’s living area, a built-in plywood bed cantilevers above a storage area and a plywood bench padded with cushions and more storage.
The built-in bench that borders the cantilevered bed features two storage drawers and a hatch that accesses an additional storage compartment.
Isabella asked the Bidgood and Co team to install a hanging rack for her well-curated clothing collection, rather than a closet.
The bedroom and study is crowned by a vaulted ceiling inspired by the classic Catalan vault. Today, this traditional solution of covering a vault with flat terracotta bricks has evolved into prefabricated pieces of ceramic-filled block. It not only provides structural strength for the concrete slab, but also improves its acoustic and thermal qualities.
A small balcony connects one of the bedrooms on the second level to the landscape.
A splash of dark green paint in the sleeping nook introduces an old world drama to the space. The paint color is Billiard Green from Sherwin Williams. The crochet pendant is from World Market, and the brass bull was an eBay find. The couple's dog Waylon lounges in the pull-out dog bed drawer.
The compact living area is just off the kids’ room.
