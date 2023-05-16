Marvin windows provide a flush exterior and narrow jamb, allowing for slim lines and maximum views in the master bedroom. “I set up my pilates mat and workout there. Even when it’s raining, it’s amazing,” says Roula.
A look at the rear of the home, which connects several geometric forms around the open corner concept. The interior seamlessly flows outward to meet a large patio, pool, and sunken entertainment area.
Expansive casement and picture windows throughout the home allow the family to play without losing sight of the outdoors.