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Collection by Kristina Rodriguez

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The garden is planted with araça, bacupari and aroeira trees, all native varieties.
The garden is planted with araça, bacupari and aroeira trees, all native varieties.
The family spends much more time together in the rear yard since the renovation.
The family spends much more time together in the rear yard since the renovation.
The homeowners designed the pool and the geometric barrier, made from a foam-cast cement breeze wall and iron swing gate.
The homeowners designed the pool and the geometric barrier, made from a foam-cast cement breeze wall and iron swing gate.
The Lew House offers a wealth of outdoor spaces to enjoy, including a patio with a pool.
The Lew House offers a wealth of outdoor spaces to enjoy, including a patio with a pool.
Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
One of the second-level bedrooms looks down to the ground-level courtyard.
One of the second-level bedrooms looks down to the ground-level courtyard.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit.
On the home's east side, the overhang created by the second story volume shades the front door while still allowing morning light into the bedrooms.
On the home's east side, the overhang created by the second story volume shades the front door while still allowing morning light into the bedrooms.
Kick off your summer with these stellar sales from your favorite fashion, beauty, home decor, and bedding brands.
Kick off your summer with these stellar sales from your favorite fashion, beauty, home decor, and bedding brands.
“You can’t help but relax being in the country,” says Nigel. Jane laughs and jumps in: “Though it’s hard work. We’re always doing something.”
“You can’t help but relax being in the country,” says Nigel. Jane laughs and jumps in: “Though it’s hard work. We’re always doing something.”