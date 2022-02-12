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Collection by Romulo Calistri

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The house, painted in "Poppyseed
The house, painted in "Poppyseed
Cabin in La Juanita floor plan
Cabin in La Juanita floor plan
At Casa Solo Pezo, a holiday rental property in Aragon, Spain, architect Pezo Von Ellrichshausen of Solo Office follows the proportions and interior layouts of traditional Mediterranean homes with a strong indoor/outdoor connection, and created a bedroom within a balcony terrace.
At Casa Solo Pezo, a holiday rental property in Aragon, Spain, architect Pezo Von Ellrichshausen of Solo Office follows the proportions and interior layouts of traditional Mediterranean homes with a strong indoor/outdoor connection, and created a bedroom within a balcony terrace.
Whether your home office consists of a designated room or a tight corner in your kitchen, there are certain key strategies for making the most of it.
Whether your home office consists of a designated room or a tight corner in your kitchen, there are certain key strategies for making the most of it.
A tabletop desk with trestle legs is a modern, customizable, and budget-friendly option for creating a clean surface to work from.
A tabletop desk with trestle legs is a modern, customizable, and budget-friendly option for creating a clean surface to work from.
Here's what you need to know before undergoing a building project with a contractor but no architect.
Here's what you need to know before undergoing a building project with a contractor but no architect.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
On a rustic strip of coastline near Puerto Escondido, Mexico, S-AR designed a beach getaway with an open concrete grid that frames its natural surroundings.
On a rustic strip of coastline near Puerto Escondido, Mexico, S-AR designed a beach getaway with an open concrete grid that frames its natural surroundings.
The cedar siding was rebuilt and painted in dramatic blue-black, and the deck was refinished. The team added white-framed windows and new earthen steps for a more integrated entryway sequence.
The cedar siding was rebuilt and painted in dramatic blue-black, and the deck was refinished. The team added white-framed windows and new earthen steps for a more integrated entryway sequence.
Shophouses are a staple of Southeast Asian urban architecture. A team of designers including Yong Ter, Teng Wui, Andrew Lee, and Edwin Foo renovated this shophouse into a contemporary sanctuary over the course of two years. They left the roof completely open from the beginning of the original airshaft to the back of the house. The heart is a cooking/dining area with a 13-foot-long Indonesian table made from a single piece of teak.
Shophouses are a staple of Southeast Asian urban architecture. A team of designers including Yong Ter, Teng Wui, Andrew Lee, and Edwin Foo renovated this shophouse into a contemporary sanctuary over the course of two years. They left the roof completely open from the beginning of the original airshaft to the back of the house. The heart is a cooking/dining area with a 13-foot-long Indonesian table made from a single piece of teak.
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine.
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine.
The walnut flat panel cabinet fronts add warmth to this kitchen in Boulder, CO.
The walnut flat panel cabinet fronts add warmth to this kitchen in Boulder, CO.
The dining room is delineated from the kitchen by a long kitchen island with a higher partition between the two spaces. The island provides storage along its length, with exposed shelving at the ends. The drum lighting pendants by Axiom were also made using local timber.
The dining room is delineated from the kitchen by a long kitchen island with a higher partition between the two spaces. The island provides storage along its length, with exposed shelving at the ends. The drum lighting pendants by Axiom were also made using local timber.
The Deans’ new kitchen is long and narrow, punctuated by the small windows that dot the façade and one large light-giving window at the end.
The Deans’ new kitchen is long and narrow, punctuated by the small windows that dot the façade and one large light-giving window at the end.
The Mt. Buller Home of Andrew and Tiffany Percy and Family via the Design Files.
The Mt. Buller Home of Andrew and Tiffany Percy and Family via the Design Files.
Their creative confections may ruin our diets, but we’re happy to be their taste testers anytime.
Their creative confections may ruin our diets, but we’re happy to be their taste testers anytime.
Make sure your kitchen fits seamlessly with the rest of your home. A good entertaining space should have a look that's consistent with the overall design, so use finishings, colors, and other elements that compliment the rest of the space.
Make sure your kitchen fits seamlessly with the rest of your home. A good entertaining space should have a look that's consistent with the overall design, so use finishings, colors, and other elements that compliment the rest of the space.
A mature avocado tree shades the hardscaped patio located just outside the great room.
A mature avocado tree shades the hardscaped patio located just outside the great room.

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