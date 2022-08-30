SubscribeSign In
The master bedroom is furnished with a queen bed and a cool-touch 10-inch memory foam mattress beneath a large skylight. Compared to last year’s model, the 2020 Living Vehicle offers two feet of extra space.
The Living Vehicle’s hybrid handmade chassis measures 29 feet in length, with an exterior width of 8.5 feet. The company recommends a full-size truck with towing capacity of at least 14,000 pounds for the CORE and 16,000 pounds for the PRO. The Living Vehicle team has plans to seamlessly integrate certain models with electric towing vehicles, such as the Tesla Cybertruck.
The Living Vehicle comes standard with 1,320 watts of solar, and configurations can run up to 3,080 watts. The lightweight solar panels flush-mounted on the roof are hail- and impact-resistant and can withstand extreme winds. The manufacturer offers a 25-year 85% output warranty guarantee.
New to the 2020 model, the all-aluminum cabinetry with integrated handles is specially designed to handle a mobile environment.
The compact kitchen is equipped with a 12.5-cubic-foot fridge and freezer; a moveable kitchen island with storage; a cooktop with range hood; a water filter; a pull-out trash can; a microwave; a faucet; and a pantry. Other appliances, such as a dishwasher and wine cooler can be added on.
The living/dining area comes with a hardwood table that lowers to create a sleeping platform.
The dining/living area transforms into a queen-sized bed. A Euro Loft option increases sleeping capacity to six with a hidden full-size bunk that lowers from the ceiling.
The Living Vehicle kitchen has a two-burner cooktop. It can be upgraded into a chef's kitchen with a marine-grade oven and a three-burner stovetop.
All units come with a 42" 4K Smart HDTV and SONOS sound system that can be upgraded with additional media features.
The bathroom is directly opposite of the entrance.
The spa-style bathroom includes a 32" x 36" wet-dry shower with a rainfall shower head and a skylight above.
The 2020 Living Vehicle’s new folding stair system is rated for several hundred pounds and comes with adjustable legs.
One of the Living Vehicle’s most popular features is its self-supporting deck, which serves as an extension of the indoor living space and can be easily lowered or raised with a garage door–style support spring. The updated deck is now rated for 1,500 pounds.
The entire exterior has been redesigned with dual waterproofing seals. The edge-to-edge glass frameless windows feature minimal seams to limit water infiltration.
Living Vehicle 2020 floor plan
The 2020 Living Vehicle PRO is the company’s most technologically advanced model (and Matthew's favorite for its ability to remain off-grid continuously in the right conditions) with a 47.66 kWh energy capacity, double the inverter power of the other models, and a 5.5 kW generator. Prices start at $349,995.
Starting at $274,995, the MAX Living Vehicle has nearly 300% more solar energy capacity than the CORE model with a 24 kWh battery pack.
Starting at $199,995, the 2020 Living Vehicle CORE model provides 8.7 kWh of solar energy stored in nickel manganese cobalt battery packs.
The standard Living Vehicle models come with an all-porcelain, foot-flush toilet. Customers can also upgrade to an electric toilet with a bidet or a composting toilet.
The standard Living Vehicle models come with an all-porcelain, foot-flush toilet. Customers can also upgrade to an electric toilet with a bidet or a composting toilet.