Favorites
The Living Vehicle’s hybrid handmade chassis measures 29 feet in length, with an exterior width of 8.5 feet. The company recommends a full-size truck with towing capacity of at least 14,000 pounds for the CORE and 16,000 pounds for the PRO. The Living Vehicle team has plans to seamlessly integrate certain models with electric towing vehicles, such as the Tesla Cybertruck.
The 2020 Living Vehicle PRO is the company’s most technologically advanced model (and Matthew's favorite for its ability to remain off-grid continuously in the right conditions) with a 47.66 kWh energy capacity, double the inverter power of the other models, and a 5.5 kW generator. Prices start at $349,995.