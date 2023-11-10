Antonin Yuji Maeno and Kelsea Crawford founded Cutwork to "rethink spaces to make them more elastic in their usage,
This prefab also has a wraparound deck with a shaded dining area.
Although aux boxes were originally designed as detached one-room structures of around 100 square feet, they now offer the larger Model 240 and Model 620. (The model number denotes its footprint in square feet).
Customers can choose to give their prefab as many comforts as they please, from year-round temperature control to stone countertops.
Villa provides stainless steel refrigerators, microwaves, and range ovens (gas or electric) with each unit. They can source other appliances, like thermostats, air conditioning units, washers, and dryers at additional cost.