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The ground floor has an open kitchen, dining area, and living area. Constantino planned the layout to accommodate his mother’s needs in later years: by closing off the half wall seen in the background and adding a door, the space can be converted into a one-bedroom apartment. The upper floor could become an independent unit.
After seeing the wood carvings that his friend Matthew Wignall was doing, Joe asked if the artist would be interested in making a door. They gave him no direction, and it was the largest piece he had undertaken. The result is a showstopper of an entry that sets the tone for the house: original, earthy, handmade.
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