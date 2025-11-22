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Collection by Anne Clinkard

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Floor-to-ceiling built-in shelving by Kable Design Build houses the family's beloved books. The area under the stairs has been transformed into additional storage, too.
Floor-to-ceiling built-in shelving by Kable Design Build houses the family's beloved books. The area under the stairs has been transformed into additional storage, too.
The maroon-tiled, walk-in shower has two showerheads and is well lit by a skylight from above.
The maroon-tiled, walk-in shower has two showerheads and is well lit by a skylight from above.
Ben Koush has amassed a collection of new and vintage furniture that complements the few pieces he designed himself, like side tables and art stands in the living room.
Ben Koush has amassed a collection of new and vintage furniture that complements the few pieces he designed himself, like side tables and art stands in the living room.
Ben Koush’s studio office faces the street and features a sleek modern desk he designed, as well as built-in bookshelves filled with colorful books and art.
Ben Koush’s studio office faces the street and features a sleek modern desk he designed, as well as built-in bookshelves filled with colorful books and art.
The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
The ground floor has an open kitchen, dining area, and living area. Constantino planned the layout to accommodate his mother’s needs in later years: by closing off the half wall seen in the background and adding a door, the space can be converted into a one-bedroom apartment. The upper floor could become an independent unit.
The ground floor has an open kitchen, dining area, and living area. Constantino planned the layout to accommodate his mother’s needs in later years: by closing off the half wall seen in the background and adding a door, the space can be converted into a one-bedroom apartment. The upper floor could become an independent unit.
Outside, glass blocks and a red I-beam extend the quirky juxtapositions of the house into its garage and backyard.
Outside, glass blocks and a red I-beam extend the quirky juxtapositions of the house into its garage and backyard.
Architect Jonathan Solomon and city planner Meg Gustafson had experience designing houses, but not together, which made renovating their late-1800s home in Chicago’s Uptown all the more exciting—particularly when you consider their style is anything but traditional.
Architect Jonathan Solomon and city planner Meg Gustafson had experience designing houses, but not together, which made renovating their late-1800s home in Chicago’s Uptown all the more exciting—particularly when you consider their style is anything but traditional.
In the kitchen, rose pink cabinetry combines with counters by Surface1 in a pearl gray. The cooktop and oven are by Bosch, and the faucet is by Graff.
In the kitchen, rose pink cabinetry combines with counters by Surface1 in a pearl gray. The cooktop and oven are by Bosch, and the faucet is by Graff.
Sherman’s friend Anna Chang prepares tea in the kitchen. The range is by Wolf. Walls are coated with parging, a type of concrete made with sand instead of gravel—-more typically used in an industrial context.
Sherman’s friend Anna Chang prepares tea in the kitchen. The range is by Wolf. Walls are coated with parging, a type of concrete made with sand instead of gravel—-more typically used in an industrial context.
"You don’t think of maintenance as a sustainability issue, but it is," says Swatt, who points out that most exteriors require stain, paint, or sealant for upkeep, unlike the corrugated metal used for their prefabs which is virtually maintenance free.
"You don’t think of maintenance as a sustainability issue, but it is," says Swatt, who points out that most exteriors require stain, paint, or sealant for upkeep, unlike the corrugated metal used for their prefabs which is virtually maintenance free.
The gabled addition is topped with a standing seam metal roof and is clad in vertical corrugated metal siding.
The gabled addition is topped with a standing seam metal roof and is clad in vertical corrugated metal siding.
A shower big enough for a crowd features multiple sprayers and a view down over the garden.
A shower big enough for a crowd features multiple sprayers and a view down over the garden.
The Skobys combined the original walled-off entryway, kitchen, living room, and dining area into one bright, open space. To vault the ceilings, they had to install a 26-foot-long central support beam. The clerestory windows they added give the house the feel of an iconic midcentury.
The Skobys combined the original walled-off entryway, kitchen, living room, and dining area into one bright, open space. To vault the ceilings, they had to install a 26-foot-long central support beam. The clerestory windows they added give the house the feel of an iconic midcentury.
After seeing the wood carvings that his friend Matthew Wignall was doing, Joe asked if the artist would be interested in making a door. They gave him no direction, and it was the largest piece he had undertaken. The result is a showstopper of an entry that sets the tone for the house: original, earthy, handmade.
After seeing the wood carvings that his friend Matthew Wignall was doing, Joe asked if the artist would be interested in making a door. They gave him no direction, and it was the largest piece he had undertaken. The result is a showstopper of an entry that sets the tone for the house: original, earthy, handmade.
Berg was pleased when his team could draw more attention to the original spiral staircase, which he describes as fabulous. “And I don’t say that often about a spiral staircase,” he says.
Berg was pleased when his team could draw more attention to the original spiral staircase, which he describes as fabulous. “And I don’t say that often about a spiral staircase,” he says.
The white subway tile on the tub surround and cream penny rounds on the floor (both from Nemo Tile) create textural contrast in the same color palette. The stool is from Serena & Lily.
The white subway tile on the tub surround and cream penny rounds on the floor (both from Nemo Tile) create textural contrast in the same color palette. The stool is from Serena & Lily.
Pepa gets a better view of what Gorman is explaining in the girls’ bathroom from her stump stool.
Pepa gets a better view of what Gorman is explaining in the girls’ bathroom from her stump stool.
The kid's bathroom on the second floor is lined with white penny tile and white square tiles in a running bond pattern. The wallpaper is from Juju papers.
The kid's bathroom on the second floor is lined with white penny tile and white square tiles in a running bond pattern. The wallpaper is from Juju papers.

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