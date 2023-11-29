Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
b

Favorites

View 53 Photos
The units feature radiant floor heating that can be controlled through integrated smart home devices.
The units feature radiant floor heating that can be controlled through integrated smart home devices.
In the MOR.II, communal spaces are allocated to the ground floor, with the bedroom lofted above it. Though the floorplan is adjustable in larger models like the HY.GE or the GES.TALT, their default layouts expand to include more bedrooms and baths on both levels while keeping the double-height lounge.
In the MOR.II, communal spaces are allocated to the ground floor, with the bedroom lofted above it. Though the floorplan is adjustable in larger models like the HY.GE or the GES.TALT, their default layouts expand to include more bedrooms and baths on both levels while keeping the double-height lounge.
The 540-square-foot MOR.II is the smallest complete model that CABN offers. The two-bedroom SON.DER provides 750 square feet, the three-bedroom HYG.GE 1120 square feet, and the four-bedroom GES.TALT 1850 square feet.
The 540-square-foot MOR.II is the smallest complete model that CABN offers. The two-bedroom SON.DER provides 750 square feet, the three-bedroom HYG.GE 1120 square feet, and the four-bedroom GES.TALT 1850 square feet.
Pricing for a standard Jupe starts at $24,500, with additional costs for details like a front porch and off-grid capabilities.
Pricing for a standard Jupe starts at $24,500, with additional costs for details like a front porch and off-grid capabilities.
The slatted cladding on the Minima is made from rough sawn timber with tinted sealer. The windows are also framed in timber and come with a fly screen backing.
The slatted cladding on the Minima is made from rough sawn timber with tinted sealer. The windows are also framed in timber and come with a fly screen backing.
Solar panels, batteries, a rain-harvested water tank, and a bio-septic treatment system can be added to the Minima to accommodate off-grid sites.
Solar panels, batteries, a rain-harvested water tank, and a bio-septic treatment system can be added to the Minima to accommodate off-grid sites.
Clients can customize the cabin's exterior, making it out of wood or steel.
Clients can customize the cabin's exterior, making it out of wood or steel.
For those in the United States, the Space of Mind cabin will be delivered as a flat-pack structure to be assembled by a professional.
For those in the United States, the Space of Mind cabin will be delivered as a flat-pack structure to be assembled by a professional.
The V-shaped roof makes the structure feel ultra-modern, even though it's made of traditional wood.
The V-shaped roof makes the structure feel ultra-modern, even though it's made of traditional wood.
Cutwork's bespoke outdoor furniture for the rooftop makes the lush terrace an extension of the living room below.
Cutwork's bespoke outdoor furniture for the rooftop makes the lush terrace an extension of the living room below.
The planters in the “Living Balcony” host a curated selection of flora intended to attract specific insects and birds, ensconcing a slice of nature into the PolyRoom unit.
The planters in the “Living Balcony” host a curated selection of flora intended to attract specific insects and birds, ensconcing a slice of nature into the PolyRoom unit.
"This home was created for a family who have been residents of the islands for more than 40 years,” the architects explain. “Elevating the building forms a cold air chamber under the structure that keeps the structure cool. The walls next to the roof generate a double space separated by the structural beams, thus forming another air chamber that ensures ventilation of the interior skin. Perforations in the floor and walls allow a cross supply of air.”
"This home was created for a family who have been residents of the islands for more than 40 years,” the architects explain. “Elevating the building forms a cold air chamber under the structure that keeps the structure cool. The walls next to the roof generate a double space separated by the structural beams, thus forming another air chamber that ensures ventilation of the interior skin. Perforations in the floor and walls allow a cross supply of air.”

33 more saves