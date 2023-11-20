Subscribe now to get The Money Issue and save 20% with promo code REALBUDGETS
SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Birnie Whitlow

Favorites

View 4 Photos
The home's overhanging roof is trimmed with copper, adding a subtle pop of color against its otherwise neutral, brick-clad facade.
The home's overhanging roof is trimmed with copper, adding a subtle pop of color against its otherwise neutral, brick-clad facade.