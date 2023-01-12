SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Keira MacLellan

Favorites

View 31 Photos
There are few people more serious and passionate about spa time than Singaporeans. ESPA is a luxury refuge with more than 100,000 square feet of dedicated spa space. The property offers cutting-edge treatments, saunas with lush views, crystal steam rooms, Turkish hammam provisions and a number of vitality pools.
There are few people more serious and passionate about spa time than Singaporeans. ESPA is a luxury refuge with more than 100,000 square feet of dedicated spa space. The property offers cutting-edge treatments, saunas with lush views, crystal steam rooms, Turkish hammam provisions and a number of vitality pools.
Rug designer Nani Marquina and photographer Albert Font created their home in a peaceful corner of the Spanish island of Ibiza. In their living room is a pair of kilim-covered chairs by Philippe Xerri, a chest of drawers by Piet Hein Eek, and a handmade Tunisian rug that provides bursts of color amidst the overall color scheme of white, ecru, and cream.
Rug designer Nani Marquina and photographer Albert Font created their home in a peaceful corner of the Spanish island of Ibiza. In their living room is a pair of kilim-covered chairs by Philippe Xerri, a chest of drawers by Piet Hein Eek, and a handmade Tunisian rug that provides bursts of color amidst the overall color scheme of white, ecru, and cream.
A series of steel-framed glass doors and inserts partition the residence's various rooms while optimising light and flow.
A series of steel-framed glass doors and inserts partition the residence's various rooms while optimising light and flow.
Ab Rogers dons a bold suit that suits the spirit of the accompanying decor he designed.
Ab Rogers dons a bold suit that suits the spirit of the accompanying decor he designed.
A timber-lined study on the upper floor of the parents' suite overlooks a private outdoor courtyard open to the sky and tree canopy.
A timber-lined study on the upper floor of the parents' suite overlooks a private outdoor courtyard open to the sky and tree canopy.
House in Luxor - Cooking Space
House in Luxor - Cooking Space
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
The home’s living room walls feature a mixed a custom color—a gallery white with a lime wash.
The home’s living room walls feature a mixed a custom color—a gallery white with a lime wash.
The interior spaces house an eclectic mix of regional designs, including rugs from Teotitlán del Valle and textiles from the Oaxaca Valley. Hammocks and lounge chairs from the Yucatán further elevate the bohemian aesthetic.
The interior spaces house an eclectic mix of regional designs, including rugs from Teotitlán del Valle and textiles from the Oaxaca Valley. Hammocks and lounge chairs from the Yucatán further elevate the bohemian aesthetic.
Sunken Living Room
Sunken Living Room
The architect dressed the living room with a soft palette of cream and blush tones. The parquet flooring offers subtle pattern and more texture for the space.
The architect dressed the living room with a soft palette of cream and blush tones. The parquet flooring offers subtle pattern and more texture for the space.
In the dining room, which opens to the backyard terrace, original tilework on the floors and walls complement decidedly modern counterparts—an original 1938 Butterfly chair by Antonio Bonet, Juan Kurchan, and Jorge Ferrari Hardoy, and a 1983 TMC floor lamp by Spanish designer Miguel Milá.
In the dining room, which opens to the backyard terrace, original tilework on the floors and walls complement decidedly modern counterparts—an original 1938 Butterfly chair by Antonio Bonet, Juan Kurchan, and Jorge Ferrari Hardoy, and a 1983 TMC floor lamp by Spanish designer Miguel Milá.

11 more saves