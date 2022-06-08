SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Cory Westerfield

Favorites

View 35 Photos
The two structures' gabled roofs can be prominently seen from the street, alongside its all-over black siding.
The two structures' gabled roofs can be prominently seen from the street, alongside its all-over black siding.
Extra-wide concrete pillars help to support the studio at its core.
Extra-wide concrete pillars help to support the studio at its core.
In leafy northwest Washington, D.C., a two-story addition expands a 1936 home without overwhelming it.
In leafy northwest Washington, D.C., a two-story addition expands a 1936 home without overwhelming it.
The cottage is located on a site just over an hour from Gothenburg and two-and-a-half hours from Oslo, Bohuslän was the ideal location. “We immediately fell in love with the slightly hilly site and its location along a narrow dirt road with cows grazing on the other side,” says Helena. “Until then, I had never thought of building a summer house but when we got the chance, we just had to take it. Especially when my old friend Susanna said she could design a house for us.”
The cottage is located on a site just over an hour from Gothenburg and two-and-a-half hours from Oslo, Bohuslän was the ideal location. “We immediately fell in love with the slightly hilly site and its location along a narrow dirt road with cows grazing on the other side,” says Helena. “Until then, I had never thought of building a summer house but when we got the chance, we just had to take it. Especially when my old friend Susanna said she could design a house for us.”
Feldman Architecture opens up a dark and cramped seaside house with big windows and a healthy dose of wood.
Feldman Architecture opens up a dark and cramped seaside house with big windows and a healthy dose of wood.
Kitchen_1
Kitchen_1
entry wall with 2stone concrete tiles
entry wall with 2stone concrete tiles
The house has no mechanical ventilation, only Hunter ceiling fans and opposing awning windows.
The house has no mechanical ventilation, only Hunter ceiling fans and opposing awning windows.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
One of Amber’s favorite features in in the house is the splash of color in the kitchen backsplash, via a tile called 'Unfading' green slate from Vermont Structural Slate Company.
One of Amber’s favorite features in in the house is the splash of color in the kitchen backsplash, via a tile called 'Unfading' green slate from Vermont Structural Slate Company.
Located in L.A.'s Woodland Hills neighborhood, the home rests on a quiet street nestled among soaring trees. A tall fence bordering the property offers plenty of privacy.
Located in L.A.'s Woodland Hills neighborhood, the home rests on a quiet street nestled among soaring trees. A tall fence bordering the property offers plenty of privacy.
Mary Ellen House—named for the street it sits on—is defined by its characterful material palette and double A-frame form. “The double-arch windows give the sharp A-frame lines a soft touch,” explains architect Rob Diaz. The oak shutters and stucco finishes on the exterior hint at the interior palette, which celebrates Madera heart oak flooring throughout.
Mary Ellen House—named for the street it sits on—is defined by its characterful material palette and double A-frame form. “The double-arch windows give the sharp A-frame lines a soft touch,” explains architect Rob Diaz. The oak shutters and stucco finishes on the exterior hint at the interior palette, which celebrates Madera heart oak flooring throughout.
Crawford taught himself how to reface the brick fireplace façade, using a creamy-colored, thin set brick. “It was his first time using a tile saw or laying brick, but his meticulous precision paid off,” says Devlin.
Crawford taught himself how to reface the brick fireplace façade, using a creamy-colored, thin set brick. “It was his first time using a tile saw or laying brick, but his meticulous precision paid off,” says Devlin.
Shands paired maple wood kitchen cabinets with veined marble countertops to provide character to the space without overwhelming it. "These materials, complemented by the open shelves with stacked ceramics, are key to the experience," she says. Sub-Zero undercounter refrigerators and freezer opened the kitchen up to allow for more counter space.
Shands paired maple wood kitchen cabinets with veined marble countertops to provide character to the space without overwhelming it. "These materials, complemented by the open shelves with stacked ceramics, are key to the experience," she says. Sub-Zero undercounter refrigerators and freezer opened the kitchen up to allow for more counter space.

15 more saves