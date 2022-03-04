SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by D GB

Favorites

View 369 Photos
The floating shelf is from Semihandmade, faucet from Homary, and sconces from Cedar & Moss.
The floating shelf is from Semihandmade, faucet from Homary, and sconces from Cedar & Moss.
Every fully-furnished apartment comes equipped with a private patio and a high-spec kitchen with a retro Smeg refrigerator. Hi-speed WiFi, Google Home, air conditioning, an in-unit washer/dryer, and utilities are all included.
Every fully-furnished apartment comes equipped with a private patio and a high-spec kitchen with a retro Smeg refrigerator. Hi-speed WiFi, Google Home, air conditioning, an in-unit washer/dryer, and utilities are all included.
Featuring an eye-catching backsplash, the bright, airy kitchen also includes custom cabinetry.
Featuring an eye-catching backsplash, the bright, airy kitchen also includes custom cabinetry.
Walnut counters and open shelving complement dark blue-painted cabinetry and copper drawer pulls in the kitchen, where aluminum panels from Muraluxe give the impression of a tile backsplash.
Walnut counters and open shelving complement dark blue-painted cabinetry and copper drawer pulls in the kitchen, where aluminum panels from Muraluxe give the impression of a tile backsplash.
In this Australian project, a resort-worthy swimming pool sits beside the industrial-chic kitchen and living area. It's a joy to swim in, of course, but the body of water also provides evaporative cooling for the courtyard.
In this Australian project, a resort-worthy swimming pool sits beside the industrial-chic kitchen and living area. It's a joy to swim in, of course, but the body of water also provides evaporative cooling for the courtyard.
"Our many ideas were floating around the mountain, and we needed someone to bring them down and turn them into reality,
"Our many ideas were floating around the mountain, and we needed someone to bring them down and turn them into reality,
Thanks to the large glass doors, "The kitchen is so bright. Most of the time, you don't have to have lights on, even in Vancouver's winter,
Thanks to the large glass doors, "The kitchen is so bright. Most of the time, you don't have to have lights on, even in Vancouver's winter,
Horne’s mother chose to decorate the interior with lighter woods and dark walls. The dramatic contrast pairs well with the breathtaking views.
Horne’s mother chose to decorate the interior with lighter woods and dark walls. The dramatic contrast pairs well with the breathtaking views.
On the first storey, a seat is extruded into a platform that allows for ad-hoc, multipurpose use.
On the first storey, a seat is extruded into a platform that allows for ad-hoc, multipurpose use.
Though the living room only has large windows on one side, an upper window at left helps create what the clients call double sunrises and sunsets, by creating reflections on the larger windows at right.
Though the living room only has large windows on one side, an upper window at left helps create what the clients call double sunrises and sunsets, by creating reflections on the larger windows at right.
Although previous owners built a pool at a lower part of the yard near the piano room, the couple decided to build a new one just off the kitchen. “We thought, it would be amazing to have a pool that was kind of jutting out, with the backdrop of the city,” John says. The patio doubles as entertaining space for summer parties.
Although previous owners built a pool at a lower part of the yard near the piano room, the couple decided to build a new one just off the kitchen. “We thought, it would be amazing to have a pool that was kind of jutting out, with the backdrop of the city,” John says. The patio doubles as entertaining space for summer parties.
On approach to the guesthouse, the family keeps an edible garden in concrete planters by the property’s landscape designer, Cielo Sichi of Landfour.
On approach to the guesthouse, the family keeps an edible garden in concrete planters by the property’s landscape designer, Cielo Sichi of Landfour.
Designed by Boston-based architect Sebastian Mariscal, this house, which celebrates the best of Californian indoor-outdoor living, was designed to frame views of the trees and the surrounding landscape.
Designed by Boston-based architect Sebastian Mariscal, this house, which celebrates the best of Californian indoor-outdoor living, was designed to frame views of the trees and the surrounding landscape.
Near the house, Cooper clustered lush, big-leafed plants philodendron, purple heart, and flowering canna. Farther out, vegetable gardens sprout in raised beds, and thyme and mint thrive beneath citrus trees. Native California silver wild rye and matilija poppies bind the slope, bordering the low “snake wall” that winds around the yard, narrowly ducking beneath a big ficus tree with just enough clearance for a sprinting kid. Wide stadium steps connect the garden levels, turning the steep hillside into amphitheater seating.
Near the house, Cooper clustered lush, big-leafed plants philodendron, purple heart, and flowering canna. Farther out, vegetable gardens sprout in raised beds, and thyme and mint thrive beneath citrus trees. Native California silver wild rye and matilija poppies bind the slope, bordering the low “snake wall” that winds around the yard, narrowly ducking beneath a big ficus tree with just enough clearance for a sprinting kid. Wide stadium steps connect the garden levels, turning the steep hillside into amphitheater seating.
Once a plant nursery—and home for the nursery’s owners—this 120-year-old home in Vachon Island has a luscious greenhouse that can also be used for special events.
Once a plant nursery—and home for the nursery’s owners—this 120-year-old home in Vachon Island has a luscious greenhouse that can also be used for special events.
The home, like the surrounding clusters of oaks, simultaneously shelters and defines the clearings.
The home, like the surrounding clusters of oaks, simultaneously shelters and defines the clearings.

349 more saves