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Collection by
Mike Kugler
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29
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Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
Wood panelling brings a warmth to the concrete-and-white space.
Sunken living room with terracotta Zia Tile and floating concrete bench
Kids bathroom
View from living room to kitchen
Modern Farmhouse featuring yakisugi (shou sugi ban) japanese charred wood siding
Modern Farmhouse featuring yakisugi (shou sugi ban) japanese charred wood siding
Modern Farmhouse featuring yakisugi (shou sugi ban) japanese charred wood siding
Modern Farmhouse featuring yakisugi (shou sugi ban) japanese charred wood siding
Extending the kitchen allowed for better use of the space, including adding a dining nook.
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