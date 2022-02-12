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The thick wall that extends above the home’s second floor conceals water tanks that supply the two bathrooms below. Load-bearing walls were made from a combination of concrete blocks and red brick, with nonstructural adobe infill.
The thick wall that extends above the home’s second floor conceals water tanks that supply the two bathrooms below. Load-bearing walls were made from a combination of concrete blocks and red brick, with nonstructural adobe infill.
Architect Santiago Constantino of Mexico’s COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura designed this two-story, 1,668-square-foot home in San Cristóbal de las Casas for his mother, on the same 14,000-square-foot wooded lot where he and his brother grew up. The original adobe home still stands a few feet away, and was subdivided into rental units.
Architect Santiago Constantino of Mexico’s COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura designed this two-story, 1,668-square-foot home in San Cristóbal de las Casas for his mother, on the same 14,000-square-foot wooded lot where he and his brother grew up. The original adobe home still stands a few feet away, and was subdivided into rental units.
Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, this San Juan Island residence sits between a wooded hillside and the open water, with a glass-walled living room that takes in both.
Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, this San Juan Island residence sits between a wooded hillside and the open water, with a glass-walled living room that takes in both.
A Cor-Ten steel planter running along one side is filled with Carex Ice Dance. “The plantings are minimalist, yet rich in color and texture,” says landscape architect H. Keith Wagner. The wood planters on the top level were custom designed by Kelton Woodwork.
A Cor-Ten steel planter running along one side is filled with Carex Ice Dance. “The plantings are minimalist, yet rich in color and texture,” says landscape architect H. Keith Wagner. The wood planters on the top level were custom designed by Kelton Woodwork.
Rather than expand their midcentury home, Anthony Marks and his partner built a guesthouse on the unused half of their double lot, in Denton, Texas. The gated fence borrows from the material palette used for the dwelling. “It’s like an introduction, or preview, to what lies beyond,” says architect Michael Gooden.
Rather than expand their midcentury home, Anthony Marks and his partner built a guesthouse on the unused half of their double lot, in Denton, Texas. The gated fence borrows from the material palette used for the dwelling. “It’s like an introduction, or preview, to what lies beyond,” says architect Michael Gooden.
In the living area, existing built-in seating is complemented by Mies van der Rohe lounge chairs and custom coffee tables by Michael James Moran.
In the living area, existing built-in seating is complemented by Mies van der Rohe lounge chairs and custom coffee tables by Michael James Moran.
Summary harnesses the power of prefabrication to create a set of compact homes on a breathtaking site.
Summary harnesses the power of prefabrication to create a set of compact homes on a breathtaking site.
The second-level terrace was designed to take advantage of Austin’s southeast to northeast prevailing winds.
The second-level terrace was designed to take advantage of Austin’s southeast to northeast prevailing winds.
Paris firm Rotunno Justman added two levels and a rooftop garden to one of the city’s 19th-century residential buildings. “It’s a private roof, but we wanted to make sure other people enjoy looking at it, too,
Paris firm Rotunno Justman added two levels and a rooftop garden to one of the city’s 19th-century residential buildings. “It’s a private roof, but we wanted to make sure other people enjoy looking at it, too,
Landscape designer Benjamin Vogt is slowly helping to re-prairie suburbia and establish native habitats through his activism and business, Monarch Gardens.
Landscape designer Benjamin Vogt is slowly helping to re-prairie suburbia and establish native habitats through his activism and business, Monarch Gardens.

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