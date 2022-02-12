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Architect Santiago Constantino of Mexico’s COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura designed this two-story, 1,668-square-foot home in San Cristóbal de las Casas for his mother, on the same 14,000-square-foot wooded lot where he and his brother grew up. The original adobe home still stands a few feet away, and was subdivided into rental units.
Rather than expand their midcentury home, Anthony Marks and his partner built a guesthouse on the unused half of their double lot, in Denton, Texas. The gated fence borrows from the material palette used for the dwelling. “It’s like an introduction, or preview, to what lies beyond,” says architect Michael Gooden.
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